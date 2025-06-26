Silversea Unveils 2026 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage

Silversea has unveiled a new Venetian Society Reunion Voyage aboard the Silver Shadow for 2026. The 12-day sailing will depart Nice on a round-trip itinerary on June 19, 2026, and feature Italy’s iconic destinations and other gems.

Hosted by Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea, the voyage will feature onboard receptions, enriched entertainment and experiences ashore.

Venetian Society members can enjoy perks such as a five percent cruise fare discount and commemorative gifts, the company said in a press release.

The sailing includes Nice, France; Livorno (Tuscany); Porto Santo Stefano; Civitavecchia (Rome); Valletta, Malta; Giardini Naxos (Sicily); Salerno; Ponza; Portoferraio (Elba); and Portofino. Guests will return to Nice on July 1.

Experiences ashore include the following:

Livorno Italy Mid-Voyage Land Adventure

Guests can opt for a three-day journey through Tuscany, exploring Siena, Cortona and enjoying authentic farm experiences in Val d’Orcia.

S.A.L.T. Dreamy San Miniato

Guests can experience an exclusive S.A.L.T. day tour blending history, gastronomy and winemaking. They will visit Fattoria Collebrunacchi, a historic family-run estate and explore gardens, cellars and taste wines crafted since the 14th century.

Other highlights include the hilltop town of San Miniato and a private three-course lunch at Enoteca Marilu hosted by food writer Emiko Davies and sommelier Marco Lami.

Porto Santo Stefano, Italy

Guests can experience Le Mortelle Winery, a estate set in Maremma founded by the Antinori family. Highlights include sampling estate-grown seasonal fruit and freshly baked focaccia during tastings and exploring the cellar. A three-course lunch will be paired with Le Mortelle’s signature wines.

Giardini Naxos, Italy

Guests can embark on a culinary journey from Giardini Naxos, starting with a visit to Catania’s markets. Led by Chef Monica Consoli, travelers will participate in a small-group cooking class.

Other highlights include a local market near Porta Uzeda, Viagrande and a meal paired with local wines al fresco in the garden.

Portofino, Italy

Guests can experience Monte di Portofino in Liguria, a private Ligurian focaccia demonstration, farm-made Vermentino and local drinks.

Additionally, there will be a farm-to-table picnic and an exploration of the farm’s olive groves and vineyards, accompanied by a learning experience about its conservation efforts.

Guests can reserve their suite on the 2025 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage, which departs from Fusina (Venice) on Oct. 17th, 2025.