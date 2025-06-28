Silversea Recognized by 2025 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards

Silversea’s La Dame on Silver Ray has been honored with the Award of Excellence in the 2025 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards.

The company said in a statement that Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists:

Offer interesting selections

Are appropriate to their cuisine, and

Appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.

According to Silversea, the Award of Excellence recognizes wine lists that offer at least 90 selections and feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

The company added that the recognition highlights its dedicated efforts and ongoing pursuit of excellence in the luxury travel sector.