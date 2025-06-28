Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Silversea Recognized by 2025 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards

Silver Ray

Silversea’s La Dame on Silver Ray has been honored with the Award of Excellence in the 2025 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards.

The company said in a statement that Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists:

  • Offer interesting selections
  • Are appropriate to their cuisine, and
  • Appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.

 

According to Silversea, the Award of Excellence recognizes wine lists that offer at least 90 selections and feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

The company added that the recognition highlights its dedicated efforts and ongoing pursuit of excellence in the luxury travel sector.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

75 Ships | 188,259 Berths | $65.9 Billion | View

New 2025 Drydock Report
CIN 2025 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 130 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2025 Executive Guide
Executive Guide

Highlights:

  • Who’s Who
  • All Operators
  • Decision Maker Info
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.