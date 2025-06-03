Silversea Completes Controtempo World Cruise 2025

Silversea has completed its Controtempo World Cruise 2025. Sailing from Tokyo on January 13 and arriving in New York City on May 29, the sailing included destinations in Asia, Africa, Europe and North America.

“As we conclude our 2025 World Cruise, we are grateful to our incredible guests and dedicated crew who made this journey truly remarkable,” said Bert Hernandez, president at Silversea.

Exclusive events were offered to guests:

Tokyo, Japan

On January 13, a bon voyage luncheon at the Happo-en was held. Highlights included the art of washoku and local dishes paired with fine Japanese wines.

Da Nang, Vietnam

On February 1, guests enjoyed a lantern river cruise along the Hoi An River and a meal at one of three distinct restaurants showcasing Hoi An’s celebrated culinary traditions.

Singapore

On February 7, guests enjoyed exclusive access to the Sky Park Observation Deck atop the Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

Walvis Bay, Namibia

On February 14, guests experienced a rare blood moon in the Namib. They also featured local culinary specialties and were accompanied by South African wines, marimba music, a choir and fire spinners.

Rouen, France

On April 13, guests enjoyed an evening in the home of Marie Antoinette.

Stockholm, Sweden

On April 29, the itinerary offered a private viewing of Silversea’s 30th Anniversary Photo Exhibition of celebrated photographer Steve McCurry, previously curated for Sotheby’s.

Boston, USA

On May 26, Controtempo ended with a meal featuring New England Summer specialties. Highlights of the event included a 60-minute, private concert of the Boston Pops in the Boston Symphony Hall.

Details regarding the 2026, 2027 and 2028 World Cruises are as follows:

The Curious and the Sea – World Cruise 2026

Sailing on board the Silver Dawn, the cruise will depart Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 6, 2026, and arrive in Lisbon on May 27, 2026. The itinerary includes 37 countries and spans over 140 days.

The Three Oceans – World Cruise 2027

Onboard the Silver Dawn, the 2027 cruise will depart Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 2027, and arrive in Copenhagen on June 7, 2027. The itinerary includes 35 countries and spans over 149 days.

An Ode to the Moment – World Cruise 2028

Setting sail from Miami on Jan. 5, 2028, and arriving in Nice on May 16, 2028, the sailing includes 29 countries and spans over 132 days onboard the Silver Shadow.