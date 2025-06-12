Silver Shadow Departs on 83-Day Grand Voyage

Silversea set sail on its 83-day Grand Voyage North Atlantic and Northern Europe, exploring 55 destinations in 16 countries.

The itinerary onboard the Silver Shadow features ports such as Geiranger and Flåm, as well as the harbors of Rouen, Iles de la Madeleine and more. It also includes five overnight calls and numerous late departures.

“Our guests on Silver Shadow’s 83-day Grand Voyage through the North Atlantic and Northern Europe are embarking on a truly exceptional journey,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“These extended voyages allow travelers to spend more time in each region, really connecting with local cultures and traditions. With exclusive events planned in Cardiff and Quebec City, this voyage promises an immersive experience that highlights the authenticity and richness of each destination, tailored by Silversea’s expertise,” added Hernandez.

Departing New York City, the ship will sail to Eastern Canada before crossing to the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Northern Europe including the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic Sea and Iceland, subsequently returning to Bayonne, New Jersey, on Sept. 2, 2025.

The sailing features immersive experiences ashore, including a visit to the United Kingdom’s Boodles Jewelry House, an exclusive lunch in Liverpool, a private tour of a country house, and lunch with an English Lord in Dorset.

Others include exploring Lysefjord by yacht and a kayak and sauna experience in Trondheim.

There are also two exclusive events ashore:

Castles and Choirs (Cardiff, Wales) on June 29, 2025

In Cardiff, Wales, guests will enjoy a night of song in the 17th-century Hensol Castle with the Johns’ Boys Choir.

A Lakeside Retreat, Overnight (Quebec City, Canada) between Aug. 25-26, 2025

Silversea guests will experience the Huron-Wendat First Nations community, spending the afternoon at a lakeside luxury lodge before dining beneath the stars at a BBQ picnic. They will rejoin the Silver Shadow the following morning.

The company’s range of Grand Voyages includes: