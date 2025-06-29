Silver Origin: 5 Years of Galapagos Operations

The Silver Origin completed its fifth year of service earlier this month after being delivered to Silversea on June 3, 2020.

As the company’s first destination-specific vessel, the expedition ship was built at the Dutch shipyard De Hoop.

Designed for service in the Galápagos, the 100-guest vessel was ordered as a replacement for the Silver Galapagos in the Ecuadorian archipelago.

With the pandemic putting a pause on cruise operations around the globe, the Silver Origin only welcomed its first guests on June 19, 2021.

On that date, the vessel kicked off a series of year-round expedition voyages across the Galápagos, sailing from San Cristobal to a wide range of local destinations.

The 5,739-ton vessel was later christened at a special ceremony in its homeport on February 25, 2022.

As part of the event, guests took to the water on Silver Origin’s zodiacs, raising a glass of champagne as Johanna Carrión, conservationist and permanent resident of the Galápagos Islands, named the vessel.

According to Silversea, the ship is highlighted by its balcony-only suites, as well as the highest expert guide-to-guest ratio in the archipelago (1:10) and the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratio (1:12.5) in the region.

In 2025, the Silver Origin continues to sail from San Cristobal for seven-night inter-island expedition cruises.

As part of one of its regular itineraries, the vessel sails to Genovesa, Santiago, Fernandina, Isabela, Santa Cruz and Española, visiting Kicker Rock, Prince Philip’s Steps, Darwin Bay, North Seymour, Sullivan Bay, Mangle Point, Punta Moreno and Puerto Aroya.

Before returning to San Cristobal, the ship also makes calls to Gardner Bay, Punta Suarez and Cerro Brujo.

Other ports of call visited by the Origin include Bartolome, Buccaneer Cove, Punta Vicente Roca, Punta Espinoza, Caleta Tagus, Bahia Post Office and more.

After being replaced by the newbuild, the Silver Galapagos was withdrawn from the Silversea fleet before being sold to an unknown party.