seafarer welfare fund recipients announced

Ahead of International Day of the Seafarer on June 25, the second round of Seafarer Welfare Fund recipients was announced at the annual Mission to Seafarers Parliamentary Lunch, continuing investment for frontline organizations supporting visiting maritime workers in New South Wales.

Port Authority of NSW said in a press release that the recipients will enter into a five-year $2.5 million agreement between:

Port Authority of NSW

NSW Ports and Port of Newcastle were Mission to Seafarers Eden

Mission to Seafarers Port Kembla

Mission to Seafarers Sydney

Apostleship of the Sea Sydney / Stella Maris

Tas Bull Seafarers Foundation

Hunter Workers Rehabilitation and Counselling Service, and

Mission to Seafarers Newcastle.

The port’s CEO, John McKenna, announced the recipients on behalf of the fund.

“Our first year has demonstrated the enormous difference this fund makes to seafarers, who face some of the toughest working conditions in the world,” he said.

“Last year’s funding helped recipients hire additional staff and support significantly more seafarers with emergency care, mental health support, transport assistance and communication access.

“Seafarers are the backbone of our global supply chain, and this fund shows our state’s leadership in maritime welfare, making sure they get the support they need and aren’t forgotten.”

According to the press release, the Seafarer Welfare Fund will continue to strengthen frontline services.

Last year, Mission to Seafarers Sydney more than doubled its ship visits, providing compassionate chaplaincy services, while the Newcastle branch restored seven-day operations with increased staff.

In Port Kembla, Mission to Seafarers partnered with the Lake Illawarra Cricket Club, providing transport services to watch matches and play at the ground, supporting seafarers’ mental health.

CEO of NSW Ports Marika Calfas said she looked forward to seeing the continued success of the program.

“We are proud to once again support initiatives and projects that enable these organizations to continue the wonderful work they do for seafarers visiting our ports,” Calfas added.

Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody said: “Our economy relies on the hard work of visiting seafarers, and the Seafarer Welfare Fund continues to provide the assistance and support they need when they dock in NSW. By joining forces as an industry, we’ve built a sustainable model that sets a suitable standard of how these maritime workers are cared for.”