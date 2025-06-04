SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils New 2027 Caribbean Voyages

SeaDream Yacht Club announced 16 new voyages spanning 28 destinations in the Caribbean in November and December 2027, with New Year’s voyages extending into January 2028.

The company said in a press release that the itineraries have been curated to showcase the most exclusive islands in the Caribbean, with a focus on the Virgin Islands and yachting-only destinations.

“These voyages reflect what our guests love most about the Caribbean: smaller ports, longer stays and the freedom to enjoy each destination at their own pace. This is yachting, not cruising,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

The SeaDream I and SeaDream II will drop anchor in St. Barts for a New Year’s Eve celebration.

The press release said that at midnight, the Gustavia Harbor lights up with a fireworks display, creating a backdrop for the SeaDream’s New Year countdown.

The yachts will spend three full days and two nights in St. Barts on their respective St Barts New Year’s voyages.

Other highlights of SeaDream’s November-December 2027 Caribbean season include the following:

More round-trip voyages with departures from San Juan, St. Thomas and Bridgetown. Of the 16 voyages, 10 offer roundtrips from the ports

More of the Virgin Islands, including Jost van Dyke, Prickly Pear, Norman Island, Spanish Town and Leverick Bay

More overnights and extended stays in St. Barts. All but one voyage include extended stays in St. Barts, with overnight stays

A holiday kick-start voyage that includes the Full Moon Party at Trellis Bay

Yachting Land Adventures, including access to exclusive golf courses, guided snorkeling excursions and an evening visit to the Bioluminescent Bay in Vieques, Puerto Rico, and

SeaDream’s Champagne and Caviar Splash beach party, followed by a beach barbeque.

SeaDream voyages include open-air dining, watersports from the yacht’s marina and personalized service.