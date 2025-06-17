Seabourn Elevates Culinary Program With New Menus and Experiences

Seabourn is expanding its culinary program to include new menus, expanded chef-led shore excursions and reimagined onboard dining concepts.

The company said that at the heart of the enhancements is a renewed focus on regional authenticity and fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

“Seabourn has long set the standard in culinary excellence, and these enhancements reflect our ongoing commitment to destination-driven experiences,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn.

“After traveling across the fleet and listening closely to our guests, onboard teams, and travel partners, we’re exploring even more ways to spotlight regional flavors and locally sourced ingredients, with freshness and flavor at the heart of every dish. When it comes to sourcing locally, we believe more is more, and there’s more to come,” added Tamis.

Seabourn said in a press release that it is increasing and elevating its regional cuisine offerings to continue celebrating the authentic flavors of the world.

Regional menus feature even more destination-specific dishes, such as locally and sustainably sourced wild Alaskan salmon. Signature moments include a fresh seafood tasting following a wildlife tour in Wrangell, Alaska.

Fresh-caught seafood will be featured prominently across all dining venues, with rotating Chef’s Specials at The Restaurant and grill events at The Patio.

In addition, culinary shore excursions will also be offered, including:

Live cooking demo and hands-on seafood preparation with a local chef to experience Alaska’s flavors, such as fresh crab and salmon in Alaska

Oyster shucking at a farm in Prince Edward Island, Canada, and

Fresh lobster tastings in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Seabourn will also introduce new dinner menus for The Restaurant, with 24 new appetizers and main courses inspired by local cuisines and featuring fresh seafood.

Seabourn is also expanding its signature complimentary “Shopping with the Chef” program, offering more opportunities for guests to join the ship’s executive chef on visits to local markets at various ports of call.

Guests can discover regional ingredients and culinary traditions alongside the experts who bring them to life on board.

Examples of new ports where the experience will be offered include: