Scenic Launches Independence Day Sale on River and Yacht Sailings

Scenic Group announced its annual Independence Day Sale from June 23 to July 6, 2025, featuring up to $4,000 per suite in bonus savings, two-for-one fares and free airfare on selected 2025-27 itineraries.
The company said in a press release that the limited-time offer is available for both luxury river and ocean yacht voyages across Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Offers
The offer includes up to $1,750 per suite in bonus savings on 2025–2026 river cruises and up to $4,000 per suite on 2025-27 Discovery Yacht Cruises.
It is combinable with:
- Two-for-one fares and free airfare
- Complimentary flexible booking plan
- Up to 10 percent additional nonrefundable bonus savings (up to $500 per person with full payment within 48 hours), and
- Free single supplement on select departures.
Emerald Cruises Exclusive Offers
The offer includes up to $1,250 per suite in bonus savings on 2025-26 river cruises and 2026–2027 yacht cruises.
It is combinable with:
- Two-for-one fares and free airfare
- Complimentary flexible booking plan
- Up to 10 percent additional nonrefundable bonus savings (up to $300 per person with full payment within 48 hours), and
- Free single supplement on select departures.
As part of its Independence Day Sale, Scenic spotlighted a curated collection of river and yacht itineraries:
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours
- “Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands,” through the Southern Ocean aboard the Scenic Eclipse
- “President’s Cruise with Ken Muskat,” through the Mediterranean
- “Bordeaux Affair,” through France’s premier wine region, and
- “Gems of the Danube,” sailing from Munich to Budapest.
Emerald Cruises
- “Mediterranean Crossroads,” from Athens to Valletta
- “Grenadines & Grenada Adventure,” through the Southern Caribbean
- “Danube Explorer,” featuring Sommelier Alejandro Ferris from Munich to Budapest, and
- “Jewels of the Rhine,” on the Rhine from Amsterdam to Zurich.