Scenic Launches Independence Day Sale on River and Yacht Sailings

Scenic Group announced its annual Independence Day Sale from June 23 to July 6, 2025, featuring up to $4,000 per suite in bonus savings, two-for-one fares and free airfare on selected 2025-27 itineraries.

The company said in a press release that the limited-time offer is available for both luxury river and ocean yacht voyages across Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Offers

The offer includes up to $1,750 per suite in bonus savings on 2025–2026 river cruises and up to $4,000 per suite on 2025-27 Discovery Yacht Cruises.

It is combinable with:

Two-for-one fares and free airfare

Complimentary flexible booking plan

Up to 10 percent additional nonrefundable bonus savings (up to $500 per person with full payment within 48 hours), and

Free single supplement on select departures.

Emerald Cruises Exclusive Offers

The offer includes up to $1,250 per suite in bonus savings on 2025-26 river cruises and 2026–2027 yacht cruises.

It is combinable with:

Two-for-one fares and free airfare

Complimentary flexible booking plan

Up to 10 percent additional nonrefundable bonus savings (up to $300 per person with full payment within 48 hours), and

Free single supplement on select departures.

As part of its Independence Day Sale, Scenic spotlighted a curated collection of river and yacht itineraries:

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

“Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands,” through the Southern Ocean aboard the Scenic Eclipse

“President’s Cruise with Ken Muskat,” through the Mediterranean

“Bordeaux Affair,” through France’s premier wine region, and

“Gems of the Danube,” sailing from Munich to Budapest.

Emerald Cruises