Scenic Group Releases 2024 Impact Report

Scenic Group has released its 2024 Impact Report, highlighting measurable growth in environmental responsibility, inclusion and operational innovation.

As part of its “Cherish the Planet” global initiative, the report aligns with the United Nations’ 12 Sustainable Development Goals and sets the foundation for enhanced transparency in environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting in the years ahead.

“The 2024 Impact Report provides a clear picture of the meaningful progress we’ve achieved as we continue to evolve as an eco-conscious and socially responsible travel leader,” said Glen Moroney, founder and chairman of Scenic Group.

“Whether it’s reducing plastic waste, expanding access to clean water, or strengthening our commitment to ethical sourcing, we’re shaping the future for luxury cruising,” added Moroney.

“This year, we focused on what the data reveals: where we’re improving efficiency and how our commitment to responsible practices is making a difference for guests and the destinations we serve,” said Phil Jordan, director of sustainability at Scenic Group.

“We remain focused on driving long-term impact through innovation, strategic partnerships and guest experiences that reflect a deep respect for the planet,” Jordan added.

Highlights from the 2024 Report

Reduced waste: plastic waste intensity cut across ocean operations by 27 percent and wastewater intensity decreased by 13 percent.

Sourced sustainably: more than 21 million gallons of fresh water were produced onboard ocean vessels, reducing reliance on port resources and returning 92 percent of onboard water safely to the environment. River water consumption decreased by 18 percent compared to 2023.

Supported communities: the Clean Water Program expanded to a kindergarten in Vietnam’s Tra Bong District, delivering safe drinking water to more than 200 students and staff. Partnerships in Egypt that support cultural preservation and local artisans were expanded.

Advanced equity: 51 percent female representation was achieved across management roles and narrowed the gender pay gap. The 2024 report is available for view here.