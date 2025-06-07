Robbie Williams Stars in New Campaign for Mein Schiff Relax

Robbie Williams will appear as an ambassador in the new 360° campaign for Mein Schiff Relax.

This week, TUI Cruises launched the communications campaign “Time to Relax” for the Mein Schiff brand in the DACH region, Benelux and Scandinavia on TV, radio, digital out-of-home media, connected TV and travel agencies.

The company said in a press release that in the campaign, Williams showcases how he enjoys the Mein Schiff Relax and how guests can find time to relax on the ship.

“The Mein Schiff Relax has been sailing in the Mediterranean for some time now and has already won over many cruise enthusiasts and regular guests,” said Clas Eckholt, vice president commercial at TUI Cruises.

“With this campaign, we want to strengthen the presence of Mein Schiff in the DACH region as well as in Benelux and Scandinavia. It’s showtime for the Mein Schiff Relax,” added Eckholt.

Bookings

The eight-night “Highlights of the Western Mediterranean” from/to Palma on the Mein Schiff Relax sails from October 8-16, 2025.

Bookings are available from €1,499 per person in a balcony cabin with the Mein Schiff Premium inclusive services for double occupancy, both in the PUR fare.

The seven-night “Canary Islands with Madeira” from/to Santa Cruz on the Mein Schiff Relax sails from December 5-12, 2025.

Bookings are available from €999 per person in an inside cabin with the Mein Schiff Premium inclusive services for double occupancy, both in the PRO fare.