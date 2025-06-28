Riviera Travel Offers Summer Incentives for U.S. and Canadian Advisors

Riviera Travel announced that it is offering incentives for U.S. and Canadian advisors for the summer.

According to the company, advisors can earn up to $5,000 in Amazon gift cards on cabin bookings made now through July 31, 2025.

The more cabins advisors book, the more they earn, the company said in a statement.

Bookings must be for new travel in 2025 or 2026, seven nights or more, and for double occupancy. Advisors can register and will receive their gift card 45 days prior to departure.

Deposited bookings that are canceled do not qualify. This offer can be combined with standard promotional offers.

Solo departures, single supplement specials and groups with negotiated amenities are excluded from this offer, according to the statement.

The company added that in celebration of Independence Day/Canada Day, it is gifting a free cabin, economy airfare and transfers for two for any seven-night river cruise to one U.S. and one Canadian advisor.

Travel advisors will automatically be entered into the drawing for every booking they make between June 30, 2025 and July 13, 2025.

The following terms and conditions apply: