Riviera Travel Offers Summer Incentives for U.S. and Canadian Advisors

Riviera Travel announced that it is offering incentives for U.S. and Canadian advisors for the summer.
According to the company, advisors can earn up to $5,000 in Amazon gift cards on cabin bookings made now through July 31, 2025.
The more cabins advisors book, the more they earn, the company said in a statement.
Bookings must be for new travel in 2025 or 2026, seven nights or more, and for double occupancy. Advisors can register and will receive their gift card 45 days prior to departure.
Deposited bookings that are canceled do not qualify. This offer can be combined with standard promotional offers.
Solo departures, single supplement specials and groups with negotiated amenities are excluded from this offer, according to the statement.
The company added that in celebration of Independence Day/Canada Day, it is gifting a free cabin, economy airfare and transfers for two for any seven-night river cruise to one U.S. and one Canadian advisor.
Travel advisors will automatically be entered into the drawing for every booking they make between June 30, 2025 and July 13, 2025.
The following terms and conditions apply:
- Participants must be actively employed by a travel agency at the time of the draw and when the prize is awarded
- There is no limit to the number of entries per advisor
- The total value of the economy seat flights must not exceed USD 1,200 per person; any costs above this amount are the responsibility of the winner
- One checked bag is included per person, subject to airline policies; additional bags, upgrades, or extras are not included, and
- The prize does not include travel insurance, visas, onboard gratuities, or other personal expenses, all of which are the responsibility of the winner.