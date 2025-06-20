Riviera Offers Summer River Cruises for North American Travelers

Riviera Travel has launched a series of exclusive summer offers for North American guests.

The limited-time promotions include an airfare credit of up to $750 per person, savings of up to $4,000 on new bookings and special pricing on select sailings.

“These new offers not only highlight the incredible breadth of our global product but reaffirm our commitment to North American travelers,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel.

The company said in a press release that the offer is available through its U.S.-based reservations team.

Additionally, Riviera Travel has expanded its office hours to provide enhanced service and support for U.S. travel advisors and clients.

Travelers booking select Riviera river cruises and land tours by Aug. 31, 2025, will receive prices discounted by up to 50 percent on itineraries such as “The Blue Danube River Cruise” and “The Douro, Porto and Salamanca River Cruise.”

This offer can be combined with additional promotions, and airfare credit can be applied toward pre- and post-cruise hotel accommodations when booked through Riviera.

The airfare credit can be applied to the following Grand Tours:

“Grand Tour of the Heart of Italy to Portugal’s Douro Valley Cruise”

“Grand Tour of Italian Lakes, Swiss Mountains and Majestic River Rhine Cruise,” and

“The Grand Tour of France Provence, Paris and River Seine Cruise.”

Rates now start at $1,999 per person, with additional savings of up to $900 per person. The applicable departure dates feature Riviera’s inclusions, including guided shore excursions and complimentary beverage packages.

The company said that both promotions can be combined with Riviera’s group rates, where the eighth person sails for free on river cruises of seven nights or more.

These offers simultaneously provide incentives for advisors, who can earn up to $1,000 in Amazon gift cards on new registered bookings made by June 30.