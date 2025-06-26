Rivera Travel Debuts Riviera Radiance

Riviera Travel has welcomed the arrival of the Riviera Radiance, which returned from her maiden voyage along the Danube River, taking guests on the 15-day Budapest to the Black Sea River Cruise itinerary.

The ship is Riviera Travel’s second to launch this year.

“The launch of the Riviera Radiance represents an exciting step forward for Riviera Travel as we continue to evolve our river cruise offerings,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel.

“With our most spacious suites to date and the introduction of a third dining venue onboard, something our guests have been asking for, the Riviera Radiance is setting a new standard for comfort and choice on Europe’s waterways,” added Milan.

The company said in a press release that the Riviera Radiance features a two-story lounge and main restaurant, with floor-to-ceiling French balconies in over 80 percent of its cabins.

The ship will debut Mosaic, a new tapas-style concept located on the Emerald Deck.

The main restaurant, located on the Ruby Deck, offers multi-course dining in a refined setting. The Bistro restaurant, situated on the Diamond Deck, provides an intimate atmosphere with an open kitchen, panoramic windows and al fresco seating.

The Riviera Radiance features 89 cabins on three decks and marks the arrival of the largest-ever accommodations in the brand’s river cruise fleet, according to the company.

The ship’s Grand Suites, located on the Diamond Deck, span 344 square feet and feature a separate living area, a king-size bed, and a private balcony with outdoor seating.

The ship’s Superior Suites, located on the Diamond and Ruby Decks, offer 258 square feet of space with floor-to-ceiling French balconies and a living area featuring a sofa, chair, and table.

Standard cabins measure 172 square feet and include a French balcony and indoor seating area; cabins on the lower deck offer fixed windows.

The Riviera Radiance will sail seven itineraries on the Danube River, offering a blend of classic, festive and culinary-themed cruises, as well as experiences dedicated to solo traveler departures.

Featured itineraries include: