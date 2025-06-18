Ritz-Carlton Winter 2026-27 Itineraries Mark Debut in Polynesia

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has unveiled its Winter 2026-27 itineraries, introducing an expanded portfolio of experiences across French Polynesia, Hawaii and Asia-Pacific aboard the Evrima and Luminara.

From October 2026 to April 2027, the season will feature 32 new voyages.

The Evrima will make its debut in the South Pacific with sailings through French Polynesia, offering 13 voyages ranging from seven to 12 nights. The ship will visit Bora Bora, Mo’orea and Huahine.

Voyages will also explore the Hawaiian Islands, with calls in Honolulu, Maui (Kahului), Hilo and Kona. Featuring 10 new ports in Asia, the Luminara will explore Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and beyond throughout Asia-Pacific.

Following its inaugural sailings in Asia-Pacific in Winter 2025, the Luminara will return to the region for an expanded season of 19 voyages in winter 2026-27.

The company said in a press release that the ship will offer itineraries across the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, and will introduce 10 new ports, including Cebu, Philippines; Naha, Ta’aktana; Semarang in Indonesia; and Miyazaki, Japan.

Highlights include Okinawa, Japan, and Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, as well as Komodo and Belitung in Indonesia, with itineraries ranging from five to 14 nights.

The company added that it also offers a selection of shore excursions, including guided hikes, temple meditations, street food tours and sacred temple tours.

Winter 2026-2027 highlights include the following:

Dec. 3, 2026 | 12-night Honolulu to Papeete voyage aboard the Evrima

The sailing includes kayaking in Tahiti and Hawaii and crossing the equator and the International Date Line. Other highlights include the Hana Highway on Maui or Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island, as well as French Polynesia.

Jan. 3, 2027 | 13-night Hong Kong to Bali voyage aboard the Luminara

The itinerary features the Philippines, starting with Salomague. Highlights include shipwrecks of Busuanga Bay, a hike to Cebu’s Kawasan Falls, experiencing the Komodo dragon and snorkeling Gili Islands.

Jan. 16, 2027 | Five-night Bali round-trip voyage aboard the Luminara

The sailing explores Indonesia, beginning with Flores, and includes a private beachfront soirée by TA’AKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa. Other highlights include the islands of Rinca, Lombok and Bali.

Feb. 2, 2027 | Seven-night Tahiti round-trip voyage aboard the Evrima

Sailing French Polynesia over a week, the itinerary includes the island of Taha, Raiatea’s Mount Temehani, Huahine, Mo’orea’s Belvedere Lookout and Bora Bora.