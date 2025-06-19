Ritz-Carlton Auctions Sailing via Sotheby’s

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced that it will be auctioning “Masterpieces & the Mediterranean: An Artistic Voyage,” as an exclusive item via Sotheby’s, which will be aboard the Luminara.

The voyage will be held in partnership with The Luxury Group by Marriott International and auction house Sotheby’s.

Sailing from October 17–24, 2025, the seven-night sailing will take the winning bidder and a guest from Rome to Barcelona, visiting Livorno, Portofino, Saint-Tropez and Mallorca.

“The Mediterranean has always been a vibrant crossroads of artistic exchange,” said Ottilie Windsor, co-head of Contemporary Art, London. “This initiative sheds light on that legacy, inviting guests to experience art as a living continuum, shaped by place, memory and dialogue.”

“This iconic partnership with Sotheby’s brings our worlds together through immersive cultural programming and the unparalleled experience aboard the Luminara,” said Gaby Aiguesvives, chief marketing officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said that guests will reside in the Owner’s Suite and have access to five restaurants and seven bars, plus premium beverages and a sommelier-led tasting in the Wine Vault.

Culinary highlights include an Italian tasting menu with wine pairings at Seta su Luminara. Wellness offerings include rejuvenating treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa.

Also included in round-trip VIP airport meet-and-greet service with ground transport in Florence and Saint-Tropez.

The sailing will include a bespoke cultural itinerary, curated in collaboration with Sotheby’s, and will create opportunities for curator-led tours and conversations with global tastemakers.

These include:

Access to the private residence of the founder of Femmes Artistes du Musée de Mougins in Florence

A private tour of the FAMM museum in Saint-Tropez

A wander through Fondation Maeght, the first independent art foundation in France, to see the exhibition “Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life,” and

A lunch at the La Colombe d’Or in Saint-Paul-de-Vence.

The auction will be available online through Sotheby’s Sealed, with bidding open from June 20 to 30, 2025, coinciding with Sotheby’s Summer Marquee Sales Exhibition in London, taking place from June 18 to 24.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will serve as a presenting partner of the auction and co-host a private brunch at Sotheby’s London on June 22, 2025.