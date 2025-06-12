Refurbished Queen Elizabeth Arrives in Seattle, Offering Alaska Voyages

Today, the newly refreshed Queen Elizabeth arrived at the Port of Seattle for the first time to begin a season of Alaskan voyages. The Queen Elizabeth will homeport in Seattle for the first time.

“Historic grandeur, refined elegance, bespoke experiences and unparalleled personal service are cornerstones of a Cunard voyage,” said Liz Fettes, senior vice president of commercial for North America at Cunard.

“The Port of Seattle is honored to welcome Cunard and the iconic Queen Elizabeth for their first homeported season in Seattle,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck.

“This partnership marks a major milestone in our work to expand economic activity and to support local jobs through cruise, and we look forward to advancing together our shared vision for sustainability and responsible tourism,” added Metruck.

Debuting from a refresh, the Queen Elizabeth now features revitalized spaces and an elevated Princess and Queens Grills experience, offering expansive suites, added amenities, butler service and access to private spaces and restaurants.

In addition to new and upgraded interiors, Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux has designed a three-course gala evening menu exclusive to Grill Suite guests.

Now on offer are The Pavilion Wellness Café and the Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea program onboard.

The company is offering seven to 11-night Alaska voyages aboard the Queen Elizabeth from June to September 2025, with rates starting from $1,109 per person for a balcony stateroom based on double occupancy.

Itineraries feature ports including Ketchikan, Glacier Bay National Park, Skagway, Juneau and Victoria, British Columbia.

Cunard said in a press release that it is continuing its partnership with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, offering an enriching speaker series featuring experts who will share insights into the region. There will also be a “Locals Onboard” speaker series.

Cunard will also honor the Pacific Northwest with wines from regional wineries served onboard.

Following an Alaskan summer, the Queen Elizabeth will continue her North American residency, repositioning to Miami this October, where she will homeport for a maiden season of Caribbean voyages.

This season marks the first time Cunard will dedicate a ship to a full season in the Caribbean.

It also coincides with a new slate of onboard entertainment offerings, including Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster and an exclusive production of the Tony Award-winning show Come From Away.