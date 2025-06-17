Quark Calls for Advisor Entries for Arctic Sweepstakes Contest

Quark Expeditions said in a statement that travel advisors still have two weeks to enter the Summer in the Arctic Sweepstakes, a limited-time contest exclusively for the trade.

Six winners will sail on the Svalbard Explorer’s “Best of High Arctic Norway” cruise, an 11-day expedition from May 29 to June 8, 2026.

This expedition explores the wildlife-rich region of Spitsbergen during the Midnight Sun, offering opportunities to see wildlife, including polar bears, walruses and reindeer.

Highlights of the voyage include Zodiac cruises through ice-filled fjords, hikes across the Arctic tundra and educational programming focused on Arctic ecology, history and geology.

“This sweepstakes is one of the most exciting ways we engage with our advisor community,” said Sebastian Canape, director of trade marketing at Quark Expeditions.

“It’s an opportunity not just to reward their hard work but to give them firsthand insight into the unforgettable experiences they’re selling to clients every day,” added Canape.

The winners will each receive a free cabin aboard the Svalbard Explorer and may bring a guest to join the experience.

To enter, advisors must complete a registration form. From there, entries are earned based on Arctic bookings made between April 7 and June 30, 2025:

One entry per guest booked on any Arctic 2026 voyage, and

Three entries per guest booked on any Arctic 2025 voyage.

According to the company, entries are counted per passenger, meaning more guests equals more chances to win. Group bookings are also eligible.