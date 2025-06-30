Ponant to Host Jazz-Themed Voyage from Montreal to New York

Reprising its jazz-themed cruise in 2023, Ponant Explorations announced the second edition of the musical voyage in partnership with the Marseille Jazz des Cinq Continents Festival.

The voyage will sail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 10, 2025. The 12-night journey aboard Le Lyrial travels from Montreal to New York City, exploring the legacy of North American Jazz.

The voyage features stops including Cap-aux-Meules, Halifax and Boston, home to Berklee College of Music.

The company said in a press release that Le Lyrial will transform into an intimate floating jazz club, hosting performances staged in the theater and lounges.

Highlights include eight live concerts, jam sessions and informal meet-and-greets with acclaimed artists, including the Oscar Peterson Centennial Trio, the Papasoff Quintet featuring Dawn Tyler Watson, and Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Quartet.

In addition, the voyage will feature talks and masterclasses led by some of the most respected voices in Jazz, like:

Céline Peterson, daughter of Oscar Peterson

Maurin Auxéméry, artistic director of the Montreal Jazz Festival

Ashley Kahn, Grammy-winning music historian

Hughes Kieffer, director of the Marseille Jazz Festival, and

Jason Olaine, vice president of programming at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

“It is my great pleasure to be a part of this exciting Festival at Sea aboard Le Lyrial, representing Jazz at Lincoln Center,” said Olaine. “This will be my first adventure on a cruise and what an introduction: aboard the luxurious Le Lyrial, surrounded by fellow Jazz enthusiasts and new friends.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing some stories and insights about my work in Jazz. I got to book some of my favorite artists, from Dave Brubeck, Sonny Rollins and Tony Bennett, to Wynton Marsalis, Jon Batiste, to the debuts of Esperanza Spalding and Melody Gardot,” added Olaine.

“We’ve programmed Camille Thurman on sax, flute and vocals to lead us through the songbooks of Miles Davis and John Coltrane next year. I look forward to our week at sea, filled with Jazz and community,” Olaine said.

Guests can also attend artist rehearsals and casual onboard gatherings.

“Jazz at Sea from Quebec to the Big Apple” starts from $13,110 per guest based on double occupancy. All-inclusive fares include complimentary Wi-Fi and a curated shore excursion in every port, ensuring a seamless and enriching journey.