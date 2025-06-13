Ponant Reveals New Baja California Itineraries for 2026-27

Ponant Explorations announced a new itinerary in Mexico’s Baja California during the 2026-27 winter season.

According to a press release, the ten-night journey took three years to develop in partnership with local communities and offers an immersive experience in the eco- and culture-rich region.

Sailing onboard Le Bellot between January and March 2027, the “Exploration in the Heart of Baja California” cruise will offer four roundtrip departures from Cabo San Lucas.

“These highly curated voyages spotlight the advancements of Cabo Pulmo locals who have embraced eco-tourism to evolve the region into a model of marine conservation alongside the natural wonders of the Baja California Peninsula,” Ponant said in a statement.

According to the company, one of the focuses of the cruise is the extraordinary marine life of the UNESCO-designated region, including its coral reefs.

“From awe-inspiring wildlife encounters with whales and sea lions to the rugged beauty of desert canyons and the charm of small coastal towns, our new Baja California itinerary is shaped by respect—both for the environment and the local communities who helped bring it to life,” said Samuel Chamberlain, CEO of Ponant Explorations Group in the Americas.

“Rooted in exploration, education, and cultural immersion, and delivered with the refined French flair and service that define the Ponant explorations experience, the journey offers stunning biodiversity and rich heritage in an intriguing destination close to home. Just a short flight away, it’s the perfect exploration for travelers in the Americas seeking something extraordinary,” he added.

The new deployment also includes a cruise to Baja and the Sea of Cortez offered in partnership with Smithsonian Journeys.

According to Ponant, the voyage, which is set to take place on February 10, 2027, has the added benefit of having two Smithsonian Journeys Experts onboard.

“Guests on this voyage will enjoy engaging conversations during an onboard lecture series that explores the region’s history, culture, environment and wildlife,” Ponant explained, noting that the sailing is part of its alliance with the travel program of the Smithsonian Institute.

The new itinerary was co-developed with local communities and invites guests to discover “a world apart” in Baja California, the company added.

“When designing itineraries, the priority is to place local communities and the environment at the heart of each journey,” Ponant Exploration’s Director of Research & Development Expedition Experience, José Sarica, said.

“Creating an itinerary in Baja California was a challenge for my team and me. We have a huge responsibilityto share this exceptional environment, to pass it on to future generations, and to show that we are worthy of the trust placed in us by the people who live there,” he added.

“What I experienced there compares to no other experience: it’s the powerful feeling of being truly alive, connected to nature, and that’s what our guests will discover.”

By drawing on local communities and their logistical resources for most of the visits and activities offered to guests, Ponant said it will take part in a positive momentum toward building effective partnerships between authorities, the private sector and civil society.

These partnerships must be inclusive, founded on shared principles and values and place both people and the planet at the heart of their priorities, the company added.

Ponant also published a documentary focusing on the scouting trip conducted by José Sarica and his team earlier this year.

According to the company, the video allows for a deeper understanding of the region, as well as its philosophy of meaningful, transformative travel.