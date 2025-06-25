Ponant Offers Central America and Caribbean Winter 2026-27 Season

Ponant announced an extensive deployment of 48 voyages across 11 itineraries in Central America and the Caribbean for the 2026-27 winter season.

From November 2026 through April 2027, the company will operate 34 Caribbean voyages and 14 Central America voyages. The program will be operated onboard Le Bellot, Le Bougainville, Le Lapérouse and Le Ponant.

Highlights of the winter 2026-27 season include the following:

Ponant said in a press release that it continues its alliance with Smithsonian Journeys, the travel program of the Smithsonian Institution, offering voyages designed for English-speaking travelers.

Each voyage features two Smithsonian Journeys Experts who provide onboard lectures and discussions that explore a destination’s history, language, environment and wildlife, along with an included excursion or activity in each port of call.

All Smithsonian Journeys voyages include airport transfers on embarkation and disembarkation days.

Voyages include:

“Panama & Costa Rica by Sea: The Natural Wonders of Central America with Smithsonian Journeys”: Seven nights, one departure, from Puntarenas to Colón, and

“Cruising the Caribbean’s Windward Islands with Smithsonian Journeys”: Seven nights, one departure, roundtrip Vieux Fort.

Central America

“Pacific Coast of Costa Rica”: Seven nights, three departures, roundtrip Puntarenas

“Secrets of Central America” expedition: 10 nights, eight departures, from Puntarenas to Colón (and reverse), and

“Central America Jewels & Panama Canal”: Seven nights, two departures, from Colón to Puntarenas.

Caribbean