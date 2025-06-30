Phoenix Reisen Reportedly Changing 2025-26 World Cruise Itineraries

Phoenix Reisen is reportedly making changes to the itineraries of the 2025-26 world cruises onboard the Amera and the Amadea.

The adjustments will see the ships dropping the planned transits of the Red Sea and the Suez Canal while returning to Europe, a report by Schiff und Kreuzfahrten said.

Both ships are now set to sail around Africa on their way back to European ports, visiting new destinations on the continent, as well as the Indian Ocean and the Canary Islands.

Phoenix Reisen also changed disembarkation plans for both itineraries, with the ships now arriving in different ports.

After departing from the German port of Hamburg in December 2025, the Amera was initially scheduled to conclude its 134-day world cruise in Trieste, Italy, on April 25, 2026.

As part of the adjustments, the vessel will now end its global journey at the French port of Marseille four days later, on April 29, 2026.

Instead of visiting ports of call in the Seychelles, Oman, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Greece, the final leg of the itinerary will now sail to Madagascar, South Africa, São Vicente and the Canaries.

According to Schiff und Kreuzfahrten, the change in arrival date will not impact the Amera’s future itineraries, as the ship is expected to enter drydock following its world cruise.

The Amadea was also initially scheduled to end its world cruise in Trieste after departing from the German port of Bremerhaven in late December 2025.

Instead, the vessel will now end its 146-day world cruise in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in Spain.

While the arrival date is still set for May 16, 2026, the vessel’s itinerary suffered major changes, dropping most of its ports of call.

Originally set to visit ports in India, the Middle East, Egypt, Greece and Cyprus, the final leg of the cruise will now include a visit to South Africa’s Cape Town, as well as 24 days at sea.