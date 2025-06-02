Pearl Seas Cruises Celebrates New Season; Ten Years of Cruising

Pearl Seas Cruises opened its 2025 cruise season on the Great Lakes in late May, the company announced in a press release.

Celebrating over a decade of small ship cruising in the region, the Pearl Mist is now offering four different itineraries to the Great Lakes.

The cruises depart from Milwaukee, WI; Duluth, MN; as well as Toronto and Quebec, Canada, and include visits to 16 ports of call.

Pearl Seas is also offering what it calls an exceptional new 14-night itinerary that sails to all five Great Lakes on a single journey.

The company’s 2025 cruise season began on May 23 with an 11-night cruise named “Great Lakes & Georgian Bay.” Departing from Toronto, the itinerary is set to end in Milwaukee.

To celebrate the opening of the season, Pearl Seas held a special ceremony honoring 25 Pearl Mist crew members who have been with the line since it first sailed the region in 2014.

According to the company’s press release, Pearl Seas is one of the longest and most experienced operators of cruises on the Great Lakes.

Its sole ship, the Pearl Mist, is said to be the only fully stabilized, all-balcony small ship sailing in the region.

In addition to the 11-night “Great Lakes & Georgian Bay” cruise, the company’s 2025 itineraries include seven-night “Great Lakes” cruises between Milwaukee and Toronto; the 14-night “Great Lakes Explorer” cruises between Duluth and Toronto; and a 15-night “St. Lawrence Seaway & Great Lakes” cruise between Milwaukee and Québec.

Now through September, the 210-passenger Pearl Mist is set to make visits to a wide range of destinations, from Mackinac Island and Niagara Falls to Thunder Bay and Parry Sound.

The cruises explore Lake Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario, as well as Georgian Bay, a UNESCO-designated Biosphere Reserve, with included shore excursions at every port of call.