Paisly Expands Cruise Portfolio with Four Partners

Paisly, JetBlue’s travel subsidiary and a travel services company, announced the expansion of its cruise portfolio with the addition of four cruise line partners: Holland America Line, Cunard, Virgin Voyages and Oceania Cruises.

The company said in a press release that JetBlue Vacations is the first brand to benefit from this expanded inventory, offering customers an expanded cruise portfolio and more niche suppliers in both the luxury and adult-only categories.

To meet cruise demand, Paisly said it is adding a new cruise partner each month. By rapidly increasing its direct inventory, Paisly is scaling its ability to serve a broader customer base while maintaining complete control over a Paisly enhanced traveler experience, from supplier relationships to customer support.

JetBlue Vacations, the first brand to offer cruises through Paisly, enables customers to double dip on every cruise booking, earning airline rewards like TrueBlue points and tiles toward loyalty status, as well as rewards from the cruise line.

The loyalty-first approach is powered by Paisly’s proprietary tech, which delivers offers based on flight and behavior data, according to the press release.

“Cruising is a category overdue for disruption, and that’s exactly what Paisly is delivering,” said Jamie Perry, president of Paisly.

“By expanding our cruise offering and integrating it with our personalization engine and loyalty tools, we’re enabling JetBlue and future airline partners to offer customers an experience that’s smarter, simpler and more rewarding,” added Perry.

The news follows Paisly’s upcoming collaboration with United Airlines, which was announced last month. Beginning in the summer of 2026, Paisly will offer United customers cruise offerings as part of a broader initiative to bring them more customized, loyalty-aligned non-air products.

Paisly’s cruise fulfilment model includes its signature Plane to Port Commitment, currently offered through JetBlue Vacations. This policy ensures that if a flight delay prevents a customer from making their cruise departure, Paisly will step in to help them reach the next port of call.

The commitment can be extended to any airline partner that bundles air and cruise products through the platform, and Paisly delivers the same support across all partner airlines that integrate cruise fulfilment.