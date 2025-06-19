Oceania Introduces Nikkei Cuisine to Red Ginger’s Menu

Oceania Cruises announced 12 new Nikkei dishes at its signature Pan-Asian restaurant, Red Ginger. This menu expansion brings a fusion of Peruvian flavors and refined Japanese culinary techniques and tastes.

The company said in a press release that it is deepening its guests’ understanding of Nikkei food through the new menu rollout, an initiative supported by Chef Gustavo Sugay, who brings more than 20 years of experience preparing this cuisine.

The menu items recently debuted aboard the Oceania Vista and will be available on the line’s newest ship, the Oceania Allura. The new Nikkei dishes will be added to the rest of the fleet by early 2026.

“The carefully crafted new Nikkei menu items further augment the ongoing evolution of our driving philosophy of serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises.

“This new Nikkei offering is a tangible example of the magic that emerges when cultures intertwine,” said Chef Alexis Quaretti, Oceania Cruises’ executive culinary director.

Highlights include the following: