Oceania Cruises Announces Godparents of Oceania Allura

Oceania Cruises teamed up with a selection of Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni who will serve as Godparents of the Oceania Allura, debuting in July 2025.

The company announced on June 21 at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen that the Oceania Allura will be christened not by one Godmother but by a group of Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni.

“The soul of Oceania Cruises has always been deeply rooted in extraordinary cuisine,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises.

“By naming Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni as the godparents of Oceania Allura, we’re paying homage to the future of food and the creative forces driving it forward. It’s a celebration of passion, talent and the global language of gastronomy,” added Montague.

Oceania said in a press release that since 1988, the Food & Wine Best New Chefs program has honored more than 400 rising culinary stars who are redefining how we cook, eat and connect through food.

“Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs have helped shape the future of dining through their creativity, innovation, and bold ideas for more than three decades,” said Hunter Lewis, editor in chief of Food & Wine.

“Oceania Cruises shares that same spirit of discovery, creativity and excellence, making this a meaningful opportunity to honor the lasting impact these chefs have had on the culinary world. We’re thrilled to team up with Oceania Cruises in this unprecedented tribute to the visionaries behind today’s most exciting cuisine,” added Lewis.

The Oceania Allura will feature cuisine highlights such as:

More than 270 brand-new recipes

A Culinary Center and Chef’s Studio

French restaurant Jacques, and

Nikkei dishes.

The ship’s christening and naming ceremony will take place on Nov. 13, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

Beyond the Oceania Allura, guests experience an Alaskan journey with 2023 Food & Wine Best New Chef Aisha Ibrahim aboard Oceania Cruises’ first-ever “Best New Chefs Cruise” on August 18-28.

The 10-day sailing will take place from Seattle to Seattle on the Oceania Riviera. Two additional Best New Chefs Cruises will debut on the Oceania Allura in 2026, with more details to be announced later this year.