Norwegian Star Embarks on Itineraries to Greenland and Svalbard

The Norwegian Star recently embarked on a series of itineraries to destinations in the Arctic, including Svalbard and Greenland.

As part of its summer season in Northern Europe, the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel is sailing to remote destinations between June and August.

Also sailing to a wide range of destinations in Iceland, the itineraries depart from Reykjavik, New York City and Copenhagen.

Opening its season in the region, the Norwegian Star sailed from the Danish port in early June, kicking off a 12-night cruise to Iceland, Norway and Svalbard.

The open-jaw itinerary featured visits to Kristiansand, Maløy, Alesund, Honningsvag, Akureyri and Isafjord before arriving in Reykjavik.

The cruise was also highlighted by an extended visit to Longyearbyen, the capital city of Svalbard, located on the island of Spitsbergen.

Other itineraries will see the Norwegian Star visiting only destinations in Greenland and Iceland, including the August 21 departure.

Sailing round trip from Reykjavik, the ten-night cruise features visits to Grundarfjordur, Akureyri, Isafjord, Paamiut and Nuuk.

Other ports of call set to be visited by the Norwegian Star during its season in the Arctic include Qaqortoq and Nanortalik in Greenland, as well as Djupivogur in Iceland.

The cruises also sail to ports of call in Northern Europe, as well as Canada’s East Coast, such as Edinburgh in Scotland; Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands; and Corner Brook in Newfoundland.

After completing its season in the region, the Norwegian Star is also set to offer itineraries to Western Europe and the Canary Islands.

The 2001-built ship will then reposition to North America in early December, kicking off a series of cruises departing from Tampa.

Initially scheduled to operate in South America during the 2025-26 winter, the 2,348-guest vessel will offer four- to 12-night itineraries to the Bahamas and other destinations in the Caribbean.