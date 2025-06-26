Norwegian Appoints Kiran Smith as Chief Marketing Officer

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced the appointment of Kiran Smith as chief marketing officer, succeeding Adam Malone, who will transition into the newly created role of senior vice president of guest experience.

The company said in a press release that both will report to NCL President David J. Herrera and serve as members of the brand’s senior leadership team.

Smith will lead the marketing team in developing a unified approach to executing data-driven strategies that center on the guest.

Smith will also play a key role in encouraging innovation and creativity across the marketing organization, helping the team leverage the latest technology to effectively generate demand for NCL’s next-generation ships and global destinations.

“Smith is a brilliant marketing mind with an incredible reputation for consistently delivering compelling campaigns that break through the noise and captivate audiences,” said David J. Herrera, president of NCL.

“I am so excited about the countless stories we have to tell about our innovative vacation experiences, amazing guests and team members,” added Herrera.

Herrera added: “Over the past eight years, Malone has made significant impacts within the marketing organization and across the NCL brand as a whole.”

“I am thrilled to have him take on this new role, leading the development of guest experiences and ensuring that our long-term vision for the brand is integrated across every step of the guest journey.”

“NCL is a true pioneer in the cruise industry, and I’m honored to join the Company at such a pivotal and exciting time,” said Smith. “Building brands that truly connect with people has always been at the heart of my work.”

“NCL is a brand with a bold spirit, strong culture and a rich legacy. I look forward to working with this incredibly talented team to help shape its next chapter and inspire even more guests to explore the world with us,” added Smith.

Her previous experience includes executive-level roles across national and international consumer-focused brand companies. She also served as the chief executive officer of Arnold Worldwide.

Kiran Smith completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Bucknell University and then pursued a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, specializing in Marketing.