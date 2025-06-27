Norway to Introduce Cruise Taxes for Guests

The Norwegian government is set to introduce a new set of tourism taxes that will also apply to cruise passengers.

According to Forbes, the country’s legislators have agreed to allow towns to implement a three percent fee on overnight stays and cruise guests.

Expected to come into effect in the summer of 2026, the new tax will not be automatically imposed nationwide.

Instead, local municipalities will need to apply for approval by demonstrating significant restraints on public resources.

After gaining approval, towns will be able to charge up to three percent fees on guests arriving on cruise ships, as well as visitors staying in hotels, guesthouses and short-term rentals.

Caravans, motorhomes, recreational boats and camping are exempt from the law.

The tax aims to take care of local communities, people and nature where visitors stay, local news source NRK said.

Two specific goals were set by the government, including the generation of funds for essential local infrastructure such as public bathrooms, signage and parking.

The tax also aims to ensure that the costs of tourism are not entirely covered by the local population and taxpayers.

Chairman of the committee that pushed for the new law, Erling Sande, celebrated the introduction of the tax.

He also said that it’s important that cruise ships were included in the law while campers were excluded.

“We have protected caravans and pleasure boats to encourage tourists to use campsites and guest harbors instead of free camping,” Sande explained.

“Norwegians who enjoy vacationing in our beautiful country with pleasure boats, motorhomes and caravans can now rest assured that they will be exempt from this fee,” he added.

“We don’t want to reach everyone with what we are doing now, so we must continue to work on developing visitor contributions and tourism products in collaboration with the industry.”