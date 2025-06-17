New Patriot Ready to Enter Service for American Cruise Lines

The American Patriot is ready to kick off its maiden season for American Cruise Lines (ACL) on June 21, 2025.

After passing its sea trials recently, the 130-guest ship is set to launch service for the U.S.-based brand in New England.

Sailing from Boston, the ship’s maiden voyage will follow the company’s “Grand New England” itinerary.

The 15-day cruise sails to destinations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire, including Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Gloucester, Provincetown and Plymouth.

Other destinations set to be visited include Portsmouth, Newport, Boothbay Harbor, Bar Harbor, Bath, Bangor, Portland, Rockland and Camden.

Following its inaugural cruise, the American Patriot continues to offer the itinerary through early October.

Part of a five-ship lineup in the region, the 5,000-ton vessel is also set to offer American’s “Cape Codder” and “Northeast Harbors” itineraries.

In late October, the ship repositions to Chesapeake Bay before arriving in Florida for its inaugural winter season.

Starting in late November, the Patriot offers seven-night itineraries to the Gulf Coast and the Florida Keys, sailing from St. Petersburg. The cruise features visits to Punta Gorda, Marco Island and Key West.

As the first in a series of new coastal vessels designed for ACL, the American Patriot was built at the Chesapeake shipyard in Salisbury, Maryland.

In addition to the vessel, the company is launching three additional ships in the next 16 months, including the American Pioneer, which enters service later this year. The American Maverick and the American Ranger follow suit in 2026.

American Cruise Lines is also building two new riverboats for deliveries in 2026 and 2027, the American Encore and the American Anthem, respectively.

The company is also planning to build three additional ships in 2027, including two coastal vessels and another riverboat.