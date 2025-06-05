NCLH Releases Its 2024 Sail and Sustain Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) today released its 2024 “Sail and Sustain” report. The annual report outlines the company’s efforts to continue driving a positive impact while advancing its “Charting the Course” strategic vision. The full 2024 report is available here.

“The report reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible, long-term business practices,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of NCLH.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and continue to take a thoughtful approach to align day-to-day execution with a long-term strategy, from how we operate our ships to how we support our people, communities and the guest experience we deliver,” added Sommer.

The company said in a press release that the report is NCLH’s global program centered around its commitment to pursue operational excellence responsibly while delivering on its vision to allow its guests to “Vacation Better. Experience More.”

This program is structured around five pillars developed through cross-functional collaboration with key internal and external stakeholders.

The pillars include Caring for Nature, Sailing Safely, Empowering People, Strengthening Communities and Operating with Integrity and Accountability.

The report showcased the following highlights under these pillars:

Under “Caring for Nature,” the company indicated it exceeded the target to test biofuel on 40 percent of its fleet and achieved 47 percent for 2024. It also diverted 54 percent of its total waste from landfills.

For “Sailing Safety,” NHCL said 100 percent of the crew participated in safety training, exercises and drills. Additionally, the company passed 100 percent of its public health inspections.

Regarding “Empowering People,” NCLH said that 49 percent of newly hired shipboard cadets are women and that 97 percent of shoreside team members feel proud to be a part of NCLH.

In terms of “Strengthening Communities,” it was reported that $1.8 million was given through cash and in-kind donations to nonprofit organizations globally.

In addition, the pillar “Operating with Integrity and Accountability” highlighted the rollout of a new Charting the Course strategy and completed a Double Materiality Assessment.