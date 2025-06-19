National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Unveils 2025 Visiting Scientists

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions unveiled the researchers selected for the 2025 Arctic season’s Visiting Scientist Program.

The program is an initiative bringing National Geographic Explorers and other scientists to hard-to-reach locations for scientific data collection while connecting with expedition travelers aboard.

The National Geographic Explorer, National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Resolution will serve as the home base for 10 projects, which will be led by six National Geographic Explorers.

“The Arctic region is especially powerful, allowing guests to witness both beauty and change in real-time alongside the scientists working to document and protect it, and one where we’ve proudly partnered with local communities and governments to explore for decades,” said Trey Byus, chief expedition officer at Lindblad Expeditions.

“The Visiting Scientist Program is a cornerstone of how we turn expedition cruising into a platform for meaningful discovery, and we’re proud to support these groundbreaking research initiatives,” added Byus.

A sample of the projects for this upcoming season includes: