National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Unveils 2025 Visiting Scientists

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions unveiled the researchers selected for the 2025 Arctic season’s Visiting Scientist Program.
The program is an initiative bringing National Geographic Explorers and other scientists to hard-to-reach locations for scientific data collection while connecting with expedition travelers aboard.
The National Geographic Explorer, National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Resolution will serve as the home base for 10 projects, which will be led by six National Geographic Explorers.
“The Arctic region is especially powerful, allowing guests to witness both beauty and change in real-time alongside the scientists working to document and protect it, and one where we’ve proudly partnered with local communities and governments to explore for decades,” said Trey Byus, chief expedition officer at Lindblad Expeditions.
“The Visiting Scientist Program is a cornerstone of how we turn expedition cruising into a platform for meaningful discovery, and we’re proud to support these groundbreaking research initiatives,” added Byus.
A sample of the projects for this upcoming season includes:
- Atlantic Ocean Coupled Coastal Temperature and Biodiversity Observation Network, led by National Geographic Explorer Rui Seabra. Seabra will join two voyages in Svalbard and northern coastal Norway in June
- Emerging Hotspots of Biological Productivity Driven by Greenland Ice-Sheet Melt, led by Dr. Mike Wood. In August 2025, Dr. Wood will join the National Geographic Endurance
- Mapping Arctic Seaweed Biodiversity with Environmental DNA (eDNA), led by National Geographic Explorer Chloe Nunn. In July 2025, Nunn and team member Luisa Düsedau will join the National Geographic Explorer, and
- Ice at the Edge: Walls of Change, led by National Geographic Explorer Catherine Walker, onboard the National Geographic Resolution in July 2025.