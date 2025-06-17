MXP Achieves eu-LISA Certification for Carrier Interface

MarineXchange (MXP) has received official certification from eu-LISA for its System-to-System (S2S) carrier interface.

The interface enables cruise lines to meet EES (Entry-Exit System) and ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System) requirements efficiently and without additional certification steps.

The company said in a press release that this not only improves operational efficiency but also has a direct positive impact on the guest experience by enabling faster embarkation and no waiting time at immigration when entering the first EU port.

Compliance was verified through extensive testing in eu-LISA’s dedicated environment.

The interface meets all technical and regulatory requirements defined in EU Commission Implementing Regulations (EU) 2022/1409 and 2022/1380.

“This certification supports our clients in fulfilling EU travel regulations in a streamlined and secure way,” said Hannes Lindthaler, CEO at MXP.

“The interface is ready for use and simplifies integration for cruise operators,” added Lindthaler.

According to the company, cruise lines using MXP PMS can become EES-compliant by naming MXP as their service provider in the F03 form; no separate system certification is required.

Benefits for clients include: