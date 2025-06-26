MSC Preziosa Sets Sail on 14-Night Cruise to Svalbard

The MSC Preziosa recently set sail from its summer homeport in Hamburg for a 14-night cruise to Svalbard.

After departing from the German town, the MSC Cruises vessel is set to arrive at Longyearbyen in Spitsbergen on June 27, 2025.

As one of the highlights of the two-week itinerary, the ship’s visit to the Norwegian archipelago will extend between 7 AM and 9 PM.

In addition to Svalbard, the MSC Preziosa is also scheduled to sail to additional destinations in Norway during the cruise.

Ports of call being visited by the vessel include Ålesund, Tromsø, Gravdal, Hammerfest and Bergen, as well as Honningsvåg, from which guests can take part in excursions to the northernmost point of continental Europe, Nordkapp.

The cruise is part of MSC Preziosa’s summer season in Northern Europe, which includes itineraries to Scandinavia, Iceland, the British Isles and the Norwegian fjords.

In August, the ship is scheduled to return to Svalbard as part of a similar 14-night cruise to Norway and the North Cape.

Before kicking off the program, the 2013-built vessel also underwent maintenance at the Damen Shiprepair yard in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The drydock took place in April and included routine work, as well as class inspections and technical overhauls.

In late 2025, the MSC Preziosa is scheduled to reposition to South America for a winter season sailing to destinations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

As part of a five-ship lineup in the region, the Fantasia-class vessel offers three- to eight-night itineraries departing from Santos, Balneário Camboriú and Buenos Aires.

The 3,500-guest ship then returns to Northern Europe for a year-round deployment starting in late April 2026.

In addition to summer cruises from Germany, the schedule also features weeklong itineraries to Western Europe departing from Germany, England, France and the Netherlands.