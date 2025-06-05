MSC Cruises Celebrates 30 Years in Argentina

MSC Cruises recently celebrated 30 years of operations in Argentina after opening its first office in Buenos Aires in 1995.

In late May, the company held a special celebratory event in the Argentine capital city to commemorate the milestone.

“This year, we proudly celebrate 30 years of presence in Argentina. Three decades of sailing alongside Argentine travelers, sharing unforgettable experiences and building a relationship grounded in trust, quality and a passion for the sea,” said MSC’s Chief Financial Officer for South America, Flavio Lambstain.

“We thank every passenger and collaborator who has been part of this journey. Your support has been crucial in making us a leading name in cruises in South America,” he added in a social media update.

After establishing its office in Argentina ten years earlier, MSC Cruises offered its first domestic cruise program in the country in 2004.

Several of the company’s ships have sailed from Buenos Aires over the last three decades, including the Monterey, the Melody and the Rhapsody, as well as the MSC Opera, the MSC Musica, the MSC Sinfonia and the MSC Splendida.

MSC Cruises will bring two ships to Argentina as part of its 2025-26 season in South America, including the MSC Fantasia.

Debuting in Buenos Aires, the 3,300-guest ship offers a series of 14 eight-, nine-, and ten-night cruises to destinations in Brazil and Uruguay.

Serving the Argentinian market, the vessel will sail from Argentina between November 2025 and March 2026.

The deployment is highlighted by visits to a wide array of ports of call, including Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela, Búzios and Ilha Grande.

The MSC Preziosa will also sail to Buenos Aires regularly as part of a schedule of seven-night cruises that also visit Brazil and Uruguay.

With departures scheduled between January and March 2026, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Punta del Este, Santos, Itajaí and Balneário Camboriú.

Three additional ships are set to offer itineraries in South America for MSC Cruises in 2025-26: the MSC Seaview, the MSC Armonia and the MSC Lirica.