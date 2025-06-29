MSC Cruises Cancels Trans-Atlantic Crossing to Brazil

MSC Cruises cancelled the trans-Atlantic crossing that was set to depart from Italy onboard the MSC Lirica on November 7, 2025.

Departing from Venice, the 21-night repositioning cruise was scheduled to visit destinations in Sicily, Greece, Spain and Brazil before arriving in Santos.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailing was cancelled due to operational reasons.

“We know that you have dedicated time to planning your cruise, and we sincerely apologize for any disappointment this may cause,” MSC said in its statement.

“As our valued guest, we do not want this to hinder your vacation with MSC Cruises,” the company added.

Affected passengers are being offered three options, including cancelling their reservations for a full refund.

Alternatively, guests can transfer their reservation to other trans-Atlantic crossings of similar duration, MSC added, noting that the offer does not apply to pre-purchased services.

In this case, the company will protect the cruise fare for same-category new bookings while reimbursing non-refundable air travel fees.

According to MSC, cases will be reviewed individually for up to a maximum of $400 per person reimbursement.

The company is also offering a non-refundable 75 euros onboard credit for passengers who opt to sail on a different crossing onboard an MSC ship.

Guests will also be able to transfer their reservation to any other cruise currently being offered by the company without a change fee or penalty.

While guests will need to pay potential fare differences, MSC said it will refund passengers who choose cheaper sailings.

“Your satisfaction is our priority, and we are here to help you find the perfect alternative,” the company added.

In related news, MSC announced that the MSC Sinfonia will take over the itineraries that were set to be operated by the MSC Lirica in South America.

Sailing from Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Itajaí, the 2002-built ship is set to offer three- to eight-night cruises to destinations in Brazil, such as Ilhabela and Búzios.

Departure dates, cruise lengths and itineraries remain the same, the company explained in a statement sent to booked guests.