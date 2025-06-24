Mindelo Cruise Port Inaugurated on Island of São Vicente

ENAPOR – Portos de Cabo Verde announced that the inauguration ceremony for the Mindelo Cruise Port was held on June 21 in the city of Mindelo, on the island of São Vicente.

The event was attended by the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Dr. Ulisses Correia e Silva, as well as the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Cape Verde, Carmen Hagenaars, and the Deputy Director General for International Partnerships of the European Union, Myriam Ferran.

Also in attendance were members of the government, local authorities, the diplomatic corps, economic operators and representatives of civil society.

Mindelo Cruise Port said in a press release that the new port features a modern berth with the capacity to receive large ships. It also has spacious and comfortable areas, state-of-the-art support equipment and high safety and accessibility standards.

In January, ENAPOR partnered with Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator, to support the development and efficient operation of the new terminal.

The collaboration aims to enhance service standards and contribute to positioning Cape Verde as a leading destination in the international cruise industry.

ENAPOR thanked partners and entities that contributed to the project and the inauguration ceremony.