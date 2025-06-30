Mein Schiff to Host Third Colorful Horizons Sailing

TUI announced that “Colorful Horizons” will set sail from Hamburg in June 2026. The seven-day sailing will set sail for the third time in 2026 onboard the Mein Schiff 5.

Together with LGBTQIA+ personalities, the itinerary will journey through the Eastern Mediterranean. Departing from Heraklion, the ship will sail to Argostóli (Kefalonia), Piraeus, as well as to the Turkish Bodrum.

The company said in a press release that the highlight of the trip is Mykonos. The island is known for its open and liberal atmosphere.

Berlin party series “PiepShow” will also be offered onboard alongside RTL stars Kena Amoa and David Modjarad.

Additional entertainment will be provided by:

Eloy de Jong

Katy Bähm

Wanda Kay

Pascal Manuel Kaiser

Patty Moresco

Domenic and Jonathan Osterroth, and

Stefan Reinig.

TUI said that on Saturday, June 28, the Rainbow Festiva will take place in cooperation with TUI Cruises, where Mein Schiff will offer experiences, competitions and emotional encounters at the Aqua Stage of the festival grounds at Fühlinger See.

Bookings for the sailing start from €1,119 (including a €180 early booking discount until Sept. 30, 2025) per person in an inside cabin.