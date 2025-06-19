Margaritaville at Sea Announces New Initiatives for Travel Advisors

Margaritaville at Sea has announced a series of initiatives that will benefit partners across North America who play a pivotal role in its continued growth.

The company has launched a full-scale initiative to reward, engage and empower its valued trade partners as they head into 2026.

“Travel advisors are our backbone, and we’ve been laser-focused on helping them know our people, our story and the unique appeal of Margaritaville at Sea,” said Ron Gulaskey, senior vice president of sales and trade relations at Margaritaville at Sea.

“From improving policies to launching new programs and showing up where it counts, we’re doing the work to help advisors sell one of the most buzzed-about new cruise lines in the U.S.,” added Gulaskey.

The company said that this work follows the expansion of its Travel Trade team with several industry-leading hires earlier this spring.

The team has been rolling out improved tools and delivering exclusive perks that are generating results.

This includes personalized outreach to over 300 new accounts, with a focus on top-producing sellers of Caribbean cruises, according to Margaritaville at Sea.

Over the next 90 days, Margaritaville at Sea will introduce the following:

An enhanced advisor booking platform with upgrades

“Changes in Latitude Leadership Cruise” Series launch, allowing advisors to engage directly with company leaders

High-performing advisors will enjoy elevated rewards as part of a new incentive program celebrating top sellers, and

Carefully curated sailings will provide selected advisors with experiences to deepen product knowledge and drive success.

In tandem, the company has also completed components of its new TradeWins program, focused on building stronger, more profitable partnerships with advisors: