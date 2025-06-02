Marella Launches Second Trade-Wide Agent Incentive

Marella Cruises today announced that it is bringing back its trade-wide incentive, “Make it on Marella,” for a second year in a row.

Twenty-five agents who make the most bookings for the ocean cruise line can win a place on the Marella Discovery to sail the Caribbean islands in 2026.

Chris Hackney, managing director at Marella Cruises, said: “We are excited to be returning with our trade incentive for a second year.”

“Not only do we want to reward our valued travel agents with an immersive trip onboard our ships, but this is a great opportunity to further understand what they can offer to their customers while also experiencing our great Caribbean itineraries,” added Hackney.

Marella said in a press release that the incentive will be open from June 2, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2025.

The top 20 agents and an additional five “Wild Card” agent places, which are selected at random, will win a trip sailing from La Romana, Dominican Republic, on the seven-night “Tropical Isles” itinerary on March 3, 2026.

The itinerary includes porting at the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The package includes flights, transfers and tips, as well as all-inclusive treatment to sample the wide range of food and drink options onboard.

Marella Cruises’ representatives will host the trip to immerse agents in the product offerings onboard and share insights about the ocean cruise line, providing agents with firsthand knowledge on how best to sell to their customers in the future.

The company said that in 2024, nearly 1,000 agents submitted their bookings, and this year, Marella Cruises hopes to see even more entries from independent agents.

To enter, agents can submit their own Marella Cruises package bookings on a digital form, and a leaderboard will be drafted by the cruise line to ensure agents are aware of their placements.