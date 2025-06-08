Marella Discovery 2: 30 Years of Cruising

The Marella Discovery 2 recently completed 30 years of service. The ship originally launched service as the Legend of the Seas for Royal Caribbean International.

Constructed at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, the Vision-class ship was delivered on April 28, 1995.

After crossing the Atlantic with no guests onboard, the vessel embarked on its maiden voyage a few weeks later on May 16, 1995.

Sailing from PortMiami, the inaugural cruise visited destinations in the Caribbean and transited the Panama Canal before arriving in Los Angeles.

The Legend of the Seas then sailed to Vancouver to kick off a summer season sailing to Alaska and Canada.

Before returning to the Panama Canal and the Caribbean for its inaugural winter deployment, the 1,804-guest ship also offered Royal Caribbean’s first-ever cruise to Hawaii.

Later known as one of the most-travelled ships in the company’s fleet, the Legend sailed to a wide range of destinations over the next two decades.

Before being sold to Marella Cruises, the vessel also operated seasons in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the South Pacific, Asia and more.

In early 2017, the 70,000-ton ship bid farewell to Royal Caribbean International to become the Marella Discovery 2.

Following a major refurbishment in Europe, the ship kicked off its maiden season for the British operator on May 14, 2017.

In 2025, the Marella Discovery 2 is set to offer a summer season in the Eastern Mediterranean before returning to the Caribbean for fly-cruises out of Bridgetown, Barbados.

In related news, Marella Cruises recently ordered two new 120,000-ton ships from the Fincantieri shipyard.

According to the company, the newbuilds are part of a strategy to keep its position in the UK market despite its “an aging fleet.”

With deliveries scheduled for 2030 and 2032, the vessels will be the first-ever to be built for Marella Cruises.