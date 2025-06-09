Marella Cruises Launches Gastropub Restaurant

Marella Cruises has launched its newest gastropub concept restaurant, Piccadilly’s, across the fleet, which will be available as part of the all-inclusive offering starting this June.

Luke Saunders, food and drink development manager at Marella Cruises, said: “We are pleased to be launching this latest innovative concept restaurant onboard all of our ships, Piccadilly’s.”

“After a successful trial across a couple of ships, we have seen great appetite for a range of hearty British favorites, from elegant desserts to comforts that taste like home. We can’t wait to see our customers’ reactions to this new restaurant concept,” added Saunders.

The 250-seat capacity walk-in restaurant will be open from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and will join familiar restaurants onboard, including Kora La and Surf and Turf.

Piccadilly’s is the third new restaurant to launch in the main dining areas across all ships and brings guests a relaxed British dining experience.

According to the company, Piccadilly’s offers a rotating menu of British classics and reimagines traditional favorites with a modern twist, delivering an elevated gastropub menu that celebrates the best of British cuisine.

Marella said in a press release that Piccadilly’s will introduce a varied range of new dishes and sharing plates, including:

‘Chicken or the egg,” a starter of smoked chicken terrine, crispy soft hen eggs and piccalilli

‘Chicken cock-a-leekie’, a stuffed roast chicken main meal with vegetables

‘Great British burgers,’ a sharing plate featuring beef, Yorkshire pudding, pork, chips and coleslaw, and

‘The Arthur Duke pasty duo,’ a sharing plate of pork, apple and apricot Wellington and pulled beef, mushroom puff pastry, served with vegetables.

Desserts include an Orange Jaffa Cake, which comes with orange jelly, 70 percent dark chocolate and candied orange.

British classics include:

Starters

Chips and gravy

Devilled chicken livers on toast, and

Smoked salmon roulade, among others.

Mains

Angus beef and Yorkshire pudding roast dinner

Steak and ale pie, and

Roast chicken dinner, among others.

Desserts

Warm apple fritters

The king of rice puddings, and

A British cheese selection, among others.

Additional payable dishes include seafood thermidor frites (£11.95), rack of lamb (£11.95), pan-seared sirloin steak (£11.95) and a Belgian Chocolate Dome (£4.45).