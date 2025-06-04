MAN Energy Solutions Becomes Everllence

The former MAN Energy Solutions is now operating under the new name Everllence. The new brand identity, which applies worldwide, marks a milestone in the company’s strategic development.

CEO Uwe Lauber today unveiled the new company nameplate at headquarters in Augsburg, Germany. Simultaneously, similar ceremonies were also held at the company’s other European locations in Oberhausen, Berlin, Zurich and Copenhagen.

Lauber said: “Our name change is the logical next step in the execution of our ‘Moving big things to zero’ strategy, which focuses on decarbonization and efficiency solutions, especially for those sectors of the global economy that have to deal with ‘hard-to-abate,’ climate-damaging emissions.”

“Today, we are no longer known in the market for just engines and turbomachinery but also as a supplier of large heat pumps, carbon capture and storage, as a driver of climate-neutral shipping and as part of the hydrogen ramp-up. This is what we want to express with our new name, Everllence,” added Lauber.

Everllence said in a press release that it remains part of the Volkswagen Group, and the company’s product and service portfolio also remains unchanged.

Gunnar Kilian, chairman of the supervisory board and member of the board of Volkswagen Group, said: “The name Everllence underlines the company’s current development into one of the world’s leading providers of sustainable decarbonization solutions.”

“At the same time, it underlines the industrial pioneering work that it has repeatedly executed during its 250-year success story. With a clear focus on climate protection and as a driver of industrial value-creation, Everllence will continue to drive forward sustainability and the future viability of mechanical engineering in Germany, as well as the global energy transition,” added Kilian.

According to the company, the new name is a combination that merges the two English-language terms ‘ever’ and ‘excellence’, which are central attributes of its self-image.

“Ever” expresses over 250 years of company history and innovation: ‘first-ever’.

“Excellence’ refers to the company’s high technological standards and technology, as well as its corporate management.

The renaming is not the first: The former ‘MAN Diesel & Turbo’ became ‘MAN Energy Solutions’ back in 2018.