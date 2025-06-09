Lloyd’s Register and China Cruises Sign Cooperation Framework Agreement

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and China Cruise Limited (China Cruises) have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to collaborate on areas including cruise safety, technology R&D, green transition and digitalization.

Following its full classification services for the Adora Magic City, LR said in a press release that it entered into strategic cooperation with China Cruises to leverage local project experience and global technical expertise.

Francesco Ruisi, VP global passenger ship segment director at LR, said: “By drawing on LR’s global experience and technical expertise in the cruise sector, we aim to support China’s independent development and construction of large cruise ships.”

“We will contribute to the integrated growth of the cruise industry supply chain and play an active role in helping China’s cruise sector advance toward high-end global positioning with a firm commitment to green and sustainable development,” added Ruisi.

Li Ming, general manager of China Cruises and chairman of Adora Cruise, said: “We are pleased to establish a strategic partnership with Lloyd’s Register.”

“This collaboration will further strengthen our technical capabilities and international operations while fostering deeper cooperation in cruise safety, sustainability and technological innovation,” Mong added.

LR operates four Cruise Centres of Expertise in China, the U.K., Italy and the U.S., and has a global team of over 220 cruise surveyors, providing end-to-end technical support throughout the design, construction, operation and management phases.

Image: (Back row, left to right) Li Ming, general manager of China Cruises and chairman of Adora Cruise, and Francesco Ruisi, VP global passenger ship segment director at Lloyd’s Register.

(Seated, left to right) Gu Min, head of safety supervision at China Cruises and Tang, Sau Weng, Lloyd’s Register president of Greater China, signed the agreement on behalf of both parties.