Lindblad Expeditions Appoints First UK Travel Advisory Board

Lindblad Expeditions announced the formation of its first-ever UK Travel Advisory Board, underscoring its commitment to growth in the UK market and support to travel advisors across the region.

The board comprises travel professionals from the UK, including James Cole, CEO of Panache Cruises; Claire Brighton, director of ATAS; James Turner, commercial director of Wildfoot Travel; Alex Loizou, sales and marketing director of Mundy Cruising; and Paul Hardwick, director of retail for Fred. Olsen Travel.

The company said in a press release that the professionals will serve as a strategic sounding board for its commercial team.

“Our partners in the UK have been instrumental in growing our presence in one of the most dynamic travel markets in the world,” said Kathi Riddle, senior vice president of sales at Lindblad Expeditions.

“By establishing this board, we are deepening our investment in the region and ensuring we’re listening closely to the people who know this market best: our trusted travel advisor community,” added Riddle.

The creation of the board follows a series of strategic moves by the company to grow international sales and elevate awareness of the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand’s unique expedition experience.

According to the company, their expert insights and feedback into the UK market space will be integral to ensuring the co-brand remains top of mind among advisors and holidaymakers alike.

“Lindblad Expeditions is a ‘founded by family’ business, and we want to create this same feeling of family with our agent community in the UK,” said Danielle Bates, head of UK sales at Lindblad Expeditions.

“The introduction of the Advisory Board is our first step towards doing this, and I’m confident that our founding members will play a crucial role in guiding our growth in the UK and navigating the evolving expedition travel market,” added Bates.

There will be four virtual meetings per year as well as one in-person event, the first of which will take place in London on Oct. 2, 2025.

During the meetings, the board will discuss concepts for new expeditions, marketing strategies and sales support tools, as well as provide feedback on the company’s performance and specific business initiatives. Board members will also receive updates on product changes and other corporate developments.