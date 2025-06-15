Leaders Chart Regional Cruise Growth Course in Newscastle, Australia

Seven councils and two peak tourism organizations from the Hunter and Central Coast met on June 12 as part of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding.

The aim is to unlock new opportunities for local businesses that can then benefit from the regional cruise industry in NSW.

The Port Authority of New South Wales said in a press release that the meeting marked the official launch of the three-year partnership led by the port.

The meeting was attended by:

Newcastle Council

Lake Macquarie Council

Cessnock Council

Singleton Council

Port Stephens Council

Maitland Council

Central Coast Council

Destination Sydney Surrounds North, and

Newcastle Tourism Industry Group.

The group aims to enhance cruise visitor experiences that support cruise growth and support local businesses to capitalize on increasing opportunities.

A key outcome of the agreement is joint funding for a part-time Cruise Coordinator. The individual will work with cruise lines to expand their itineraries, allowing passengers to experience the best of the Hunter and Central Coast regions.

Port Authority of NSW CEO John McKenna said the MoU agreement would support local businesses to develop tourism offerings tailored to capture the cruise market over the next decade.

“This partnership is about more than just welcoming cruise ships. It’s about showcasing the incredible experiences the regions have to offer, from the natural beauty of the Central Coast and the Hunter Valley’s world-class wine country to the vibrant energy of Newcastle itself,” said McKenna.

“It’s a win-win: Passengers get unforgettable experiences, and local businesses and communities benefit from the economic opportunities that come with a thriving cruise industry,” McKenna added.

Port Authority of NSW General Manager Cruise Martin Bidgood said: “This landmark agreement is a one-of-a-kind model for the Hunter and Central Coast region, drawing on the combined strengths of the local councils and peak regional tourism bodies.”

“It’s the natural next step following Port Authority’s planned expansion of cruise into Newcastle Harbour through a new 10-year license agreement with Port of Newcastle, announced in 2023,” Bidgood added.

Port Authority added that it is drawing on expertise from similar successful arrangements, such as at the Port of Eden.