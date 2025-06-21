KR and HD Hyundai Samho Bring AI Into Ship Design

Korean Register (KR) signed a memorandum of understanding with HD Hyundai Samho on June 11 to jointly develop artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for innovation in ship design and analysis.

This partnership is part of a broader digital transformation strategy designed to enhance design productivity and strengthen the capabilities of ship design engineers in the rapidly evolving shipbuilding landscape.

Shim Hak-mu, executive vice president of HD Hyundai Samho, said: “This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward significantly advancing design efficiency and accuracy at shipyards through AI-driven automation.”

“In particular, optimizing the arrangement of hull supports with AI and introducing a secure in-house design system will ease the workload for design engineers while enabling more consistent and precise outcomes, ultimately enhancing overall productivity and quality,” added Hak-mu.

Kim Daeheon, executive vice president of KR, said: “This joint development project represents a significant turning point in modernizing the ship design and analysis process using advanced AI technologies.”

“KR remains committed to developing a wide range of AI-powered services not only in classification work but also across the broader shipbuilding and maritime sectors,” added Daehon.

KR and HD Hyundai Samho said that they view this project as a starting point for the broader application of AI in ship design, and they aim to expand the use of the core technologies developed for other areas of shipbuilding operations.

According to a press release, the collaboration aims to leverage AI to develop a more efficient and accurate ship design system, focusing on the following two core objectives.

The first is the development of an AI-powered optimization and structural assessment solution for hull support arrangement, as traditionally, determining the placement of these supports requires complex and repetitive computational analysis.

The process will be automated using AI, enabling optimal arrangement of supports and providing an interface that shows real-time simulation results under various input conditions.

Second is the development of an on-premise design verification system powered by generative AI, which will operate within the company’s internal network in compliance with shipyard security requirements.

The system will organize accumulated shipbuilding knowledge and streamline work processes across multiple departments.