Katarina Johnson-Thompson to Headline Cunard Wellness Voyage

Cunard announced that world champion heptathlete and Olympic silver medallist Katarina Johnson-Thompson will headline its 2026 Wellness at Sea voyage.

Johnson-Thompson will host an exclusive Cunard Insights talk in the Royal Court Theatre, where she will share stories from her athletics career, reflect on what wellness means to her and why it matters.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “At Cunard, we’re proud to offer experiences that combine the restorative power of ocean travel with opportunities to unwind and reconnect. That’s why we’re so thrilled to be partnering with our Queen Anne Icon, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, for our very first Wellness at Sea voyage.”

Johnson-Thompson said: “I’m so excited to be partnering with Cunard once again, and as a Queen Anne Icon, I have so much love for this ship and for a brand that means so much to Liverpool.”

“Wellness has always been a huge part of my life, both professionally and personally, and I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences with guests on board and hopefully inspiring people to prioritize their own wellness journeys,” added Johnson-Thompson.

According to the company, Johnson-Thompson will also reveal personal tips for maintaining both mental and physical wellbeing ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Cunard’s first Wellness at Sea voyage is a seven-night sailing to the Norwegian fjords onboard the Queen Anne.

The sailing, curated in partnership with Harper’s Bazaar, departs Southampton on July 5, 2026, and will feature wellness-themed experiences. Prices currently start from £1,199 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Johnson-Thompson will be joined on board by editors from Harper’s Bazaar, as well as a host of other experts, to talk all things wellness.

The company said that the Queen Anne’s reimagined Mareel Wellness & Beauty concept aims to deliver enriching wellness experiences.

Another highlight onboard is the Pavilion, an open-air oasis on the top deck.

In addition, the Pavilion Wellness Café caters to breakfast, lunch and daytime meals, offering plant-powered foods and sustainably sourced meat, dairy, and fish options.

The Queen Anne offers a selection of low and no-alcohol drinks, with The Pavilion Wellness Café offering smoothies, shots and cold-pressed juices.