Interzum Showcases Highlights From 2025 Trade Fair

interzum, a furniture production and interior design trade fair, announced that its 2025 event saw approximately 60,000 trade visitors from 157 countries, as well as over 1,600 exhibitors representing 57 nations. The theme was “Rethinking Resources: Circular and Bio-based Solutions.

“interzum 2025 has demonstrated the strength of this industry’s will to innovate and the strength of its desire for sustainable change,” said Matthias Pollmann, vice president of trade fair management at Koelnmesse GmbH.

“We’re already looking ahead to the next event, where we intend to keep on supporting this process of transformation and stimulating new ideas. Our aim is to continue to offer the industry a platform where global trends are not only discussed but actively shaped,” added Pollmann.

The event said that the four-day 2025 event, which took place between May 20-23 at the Koelnmesse Fairgrounds, solidified its position as the world’s leading trade fair for furniture production and interior design.

interzum said in a press release that its event brought together stakeholders from across the international supply chain, with the top countries in visitor attendance being Italy, China, Spain, Poland and the Netherlands.

The event offered three segments:

Function and components

Materials and nature, and

Textile and machinery.

Sustainability was also a dominant focus, reflected in innovations such as recycled foam materials, reclaimed wood fibers and resource-efficient metal recycling solutions.

The event’s supporting program expanded on the sustainability theme with three interzum Trend Forums, which explored issues such as biocircular materials and resource-efficient furniture design.

The interzum Trend Stage offered expert-led presentations, international trend analyses and regulatory insights, while the Product Stage featured demonstrations and discussions.

The interzum award returned with the “Rethinking Resources” category. Out of 146 entries from 80 companies across 23 countries, 66 were honored, with 12 earning the “Best of the Best” recognition. Award-winning entries were exhibited on Boulevard North.

The event also featured an #ILoveMyinterzum area for informal networking, which encouraged in-person connections.