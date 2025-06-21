IMRF: First-Ever Global Review of Maritime Search and Rescue Systems

The International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF), in collaboration with Lloyd’s Register Foundation, launched the first global review of maritime search and rescue (SAR) systems.

The initiative builds on previous IMRF and Lloyd’s Register Foundation collaborations, assessing the effectiveness of SAR capabilities worldwide and providing long-term, evidence-based recommendations to enhance their resilience and reach.

“Those in distress on the water depend on timely and effective search and rescue responses,” said Caroline Jupe, CEO of the IMRF. “This review will help identify persistent gaps and lay the groundwork for a safer maritime future.”

Jan Przydatek, director of technologies at Lloyd’s Register Foundation, said: “Robust and effective SAR systems are critical to global maritime safety. This project empowers SAR communities to act collaboratively and keep more people safe at sea.”

According to recent news, the Global Maritime SAR Systems Review will:

Evaluate SAR performance at local, national and international levels

Identify critical capability gaps, and

Anticipate how evolving global challenges, such as climate change, geopolitical tensions and economic pressures, may impact maritime rescue operations over the next 10 to 20 years.

The review will consult a diverse range of stakeholders, including SAR organizations, governments, commercial shipping operators, artisanal fishing communities, academics, and technology developers.

A key focus will be on understanding regional disparities in SAR capacity and promoting international collaboration.